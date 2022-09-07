Healthcare Pros
Deputies search for suspects in Hanover road rage shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a road rage shooting on Labor Day.

On Sept. 5 at around 4 p.m. deputies responded to Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road for the report of a road rage incident where shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, the victim reported that their vehicle had been damaged by multiple gunshots.

Deputies said there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspected vehicle is described as a green 1990s model Dodge pickup with at least two people inside. Deputies said there was a motorcycle in the bed of the truck at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

