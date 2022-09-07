Healthcare Pros
3 charged in connection to shooting death of Chesterfield man

Sherard L. Wright, Kali W. Bryant, Natasha R. Winston
Sherard L. Wright, Kali W. Bryant, Natasha R. Winston(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested and charged three people in connection to the July shooting death of a Chesterfield man.

On July 11, around 5:10 a.m., police were called to Chippendale Court on reports of a man shot.

When officers arrived, they found that 33-year-old Matthew Tommasso, of the 4000 block of Chippendale Court, had been shot. Despite officers attempting life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Aug. 17, police charged Kali W. Bryant, 29, of Chesterfield, with second-degree murder. She was previously charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

Police also charged Sherard L. Wright, 33, of High Point, North Carolina, with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting. Then on Sept. 1, police charged Natasha R. Winston, 47, of High Point, North Carolina, with accessory after the fact in relation to the homicide.

Bryant and Wright are being held at Riverside Jail, while Winston was released on bond.

Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

