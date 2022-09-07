Healthcare Pros
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

