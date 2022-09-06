Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond City line.

Henrico Police say the driver took off.

Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center; her condition is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program says these two people are wanted...
2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. Sunday on Bargrove Road.
4 people displaced after fire in Chesterfield
The Garden Glow at Maymont will showcase the historic architecture and gardens around the...
5th annual Garden Glow illuminates Maymont grounds in vibrant colors