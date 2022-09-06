Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond City line.

Henrico Police say the driver took off.

Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center; her condition is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.