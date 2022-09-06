Healthcare Pros
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Walmart employee in Indiana is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while on the job.

WFIE reports an investigation started in May when representatives from the asset protection department at Walmart came to the Evansville Police Department to report a theft.

Authorities said an asset protection employee told them that another employee, Kyesha Moredock, had possibly taken about $225,000.

Evansville police said that Walmart provided surveillance video of Moredock reportedly violating the company’s cash control procedure.

Walmart officials said the video showed Moredock taking money to her car from April through May, which totaled $46,000.

Authorities said Walmart only had video of Moredock stealing the $46,000, but the company believed the total amount was about $225,000.

According to police records, officials questioned Moredock about the reported theft in an interview. She denied the allegation and blamed the loss on a software glitch.

Evansville police said she told them she worked at Walmart for two years and part of her job was to take money to and from the self-checkout registers.

An officer said he questioned Moredock about surveillance video he saw of her breaking the store’s cash control procedures. An affidavit states that she admitted to violating Walmart’s cash control policy but wouldn’t admit to stealing the money.

Officials said she eventually requested an attorney and stopped speaking to officers.

According to authorities, Moredock was arrested and is facing several theft charges.

