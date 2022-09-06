Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue

A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact.

“Perhaps the most important finding was that premenstrual mood and anxiety symptoms were extremely common,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said.

Dr. Payne is the vice chair of research in the Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences Department at UVA. She is the study’s senior author. She worked with Flo Health, a mobile phone app, for more than a year to compile the research.

Dr. Payne looked at data from women tracking their menstrual cycles through that app, and sent them a survey on their symptoms. She says common symptoms were food cravings, impacting around 85% of women, anxiety and mood swings (64.18%), and physical pain like fatigue and breast tenderness.

Of those surveyed, at least 61% of women in all age groups reported mood-related symptoms every menstrual cycle. 28.61% said their premenstrual symptoms interfered with their everyday life during every menstrual cycle. The survey was made up of more than 238,000 responses.

“It’s something that we’ve really ignored over the years, and expect that women will continue to function normally during the premenstrual phase as they do during other phases of their menstrual cycle. But maybe we should rethink that or really start to target treatments,” the doctor said.

Dr. Payne believes these symptoms show there is a biological aspect occurring, and she hopes to find what that is through another study so she can design better treatments. She said there also appears to be a cultural tie, since women all over the world had different levels of symptoms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program says these two people are wanted...
2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. Sunday on Bargrove Road.
4 people displaced after fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

After the Flag’s inception in 2001, the Freedom Flag Foundation worked for years pushing for...
Organization pushes for flag to become nation’s symbol for 9/11
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
Eastbound East Main Street, between Pearl Street and Old Tyler Road is now closed and will...
S. Crater Road to close Friday for I-95 bridge work
The week, a special education teacher at Baker Elementary in Henrico’s East End is being...
Henrico special education teacher honored
Incoming CEO of RRHA working to get families unstuck from public housing
Incoming CEO of RRHA working to get families unstuck from public housing