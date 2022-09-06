Healthcare Pros
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day.

On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.

During the party, a car drove by, popped off a couple of rounds and struck two young men. Police say one of the men took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a bullet grazed the second man.

Police know nothing about the car or who could have been inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is now underway,

