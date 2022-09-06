Tuesday Forecast: A few showers but most areas get very little

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers are expected today but most areas get very little!

Tuesday: Morning clouds with a few scattered showers, mainly morning and midday. Some afternoon clearing. Warm and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain amounts expected to be 1/10 of an inch or less.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight morning shower chance. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. A stray pop up shower can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Low humidity. Mostly sunny and the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. An isolated storm is possible. (Rain chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible late. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

