‘Straddle’ rollercoaster coming to Busch Gardens in 2023

The ride will feature “snowmobiles” that travel across more than 2,400 feet of track.(Busch Gardens)
By David Hylton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens is getting a new roller coaster in 2023.

“DarKoaster: Escape the Storm” will be “the world’s first all-indoor staddle coaster,” the amusement park announced on Tuesday.

The ride will feature “snowmobiles” that travel across more than 2,400 feet of track through total darkness. The ride will reach speeds of 36 mph.

“As the weather strikes, riders encounter four accelerating launches on this family-friendly dark ride experience,” Busch Gardens said.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

