Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say

Investigators say Colby Ryan raped the victim as she continued to plead for him to stop and tried to push him off.
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Police arrested the son of Lori Vallow this weekend and charged him with sexual assault.

According to police, 26-year-old Colby Ryan is accused of raping a woman at her home in Mesa, Arizona.

The woman involved told police Ryan went to her house and they watched TV and started kissing.

She said as Ryan started pushing to do more, she didn’t want to continue and said, “stop, this isn’t a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” according to court documents obtained by AZ Family.

Investigators said Ryan is accused of raping the victim as she pleaded for him to stop and tried to push him off.

Court documents state Ryan told her he was sorry and started crying as the woman went into her bedroom and locked the door.

The next morning, the woman recorded a conversation with Ryan where he admitted to raping her after she told him to stop, the documents report.

The woman sent the recorded conversation to police, and Ryan was arrested.

According to authorities, Ryan confessed to police he had raped her despite her pleas to stop.

He was booked on two counts of sexual assault.

His mother, Vallow, is accused of killing her two kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, in July 2019. JJ and Tylee’s remains were found at Charles Daybell’s, Vallow’s husband, Idaho home.

Vallow was arrested in February 2020, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Daybell could also get the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

