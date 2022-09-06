Healthcare Pros
Sisters revive a drowning child at campground swimming pool

Two sisters revived a drowning child at a swimming pool in New Hampshire over the weekend. (Source: WMUR)
By Amy Coveno
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WMUR) – Two sisters revived a drowning child at a swimming pool in New Hampshire over the weekend.

One of the sisters is a nurse who was in the right place at the right time.

They said they couldn’t have done it, though, without the help of a little boy whose name they still don’t know.

“He definitely saved her life, because if he didn’t get there in time and didn’t alert everybody. No way,” Nicole Allen said.

Allen and her sister Heather, a nurse, were in the shallow end of a pool at the Adventure Bound Campground with their sons when they heard the boy call out for help as he was cradling a limp girl in his arms.

“She had one of the goggle face masks on it was filled with water, so we pulled that off. She has the blue lips. Cold. Unresponsive,” Allen said.

The sisters launched into tandem CPR.

“I did compressions for three rounds, we did breaths twice,” Allen explained. “The girl coughed up a lot of the water and started to breath on her own -- it was labored but we put her in the rest position.”

A month ago, almost to the day, Allen’s sister lost her own 2-year-old son to drowning.

“I’m 32 and I’ve never seen anyone drown. And to have two incidents in a month,” Allen said.

On this day, a grieving mother saved another mother from the unending heartache of losing a child.

“I don’t know how my sister did it,” Allen said.

Adventure Bound Campground didn’t respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

