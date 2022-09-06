S. Crater Road to close Friday for I-95 bridge work

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Both directions of S. Crater Road will be closed in Petersburg Friday due to bridge work on I-95 south.

The closure will be beneath Interstate 95, between Graham Road and Winfield Road, from noon until about midnight on Sept. 9. The closure comes as work continues on the I-95 south bridge deck replacement over Route 301.

Drivers should use the following detour from VDOT:

Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.

Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 north/BUS 460 to Exit 50D (Wythe St./Washington St.). Take East Washington St. to the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460 back to S. Crater Road.

VDOT said that after work is complete, the northbound lanes will remain closed as the project continues through Nov. 22.

Anyone with questions about the project can call 800-367-7623 or check out VDOT’s website.

