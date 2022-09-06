RRHA incoming CEO working to get families unstuck from public housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a round of applause for the new leader of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Steve Nesmith is set to take over next month. But ahead of that, he met with community members Tuesday to talk about his bold plan to revitalize Richmond’s public housing communities.

“I’m going to fight for finding some more support so kids can get unstuck. So families can get unstuck and get out,” said Steve Nesmith, Incoming RRHA CEO.

To make it happen, Nesmith says he will aggressively pursue public-private financing options and tax incentives. It’s an issue that’s important to him. Nesmith says he grew up in public housing.

“Cities and government agencies use this particular tool to advance affordable housing and economic development,” said Nesmith.

Nesmith’s arrival comes as RRHA embarks on construction to revitalize Creighton Court.

“They really have to be the vibrant communities that we promise we’re going to build. They need to have jobs. They need to have opportunities for people to shop,” said Barrett Hardiman, RRHA Board of Commissioners Chair.

RRHA says future development should include retail and office space as a way to provide jobs, programs and opportunities for those living in the city’s courts.

“We’re not going to just go out and get finance and money for redevelopment, right? You’ve got to take care of people’s souls as well, right,” said Nesmith.

He officially steps into the role on October 3.

