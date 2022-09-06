Healthcare Pros
Richmond to hold 11th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb(Richmond Fire Department.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year will mark Richmond’s 11th 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event will be on Sept. 10 at City Stadium and hosted by Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region.

Those who wish to participate can register online, which costs $40. The fee will include a t-shirt for the first 343 registrants and lunch from Mission BBQ.

The event schedule is below:

  • 7 a.m. - Check-in begins (walk-up registration will be available)
  • 8:30 a.m. - The opening ceremony begins
  • 9 a.m. - Stair Climb begins

Proceeds benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, directly benefiting local fire departments.

“The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on September 11, 2001, so that others may live. Each participant will pay tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. That is approximately 7 full rounds through the City Stadium bleachers,” a release said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

