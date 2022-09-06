Richmond to hold 11th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year will mark Richmond’s 11th 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event will be on Sept. 10 at City Stadium and hosted by Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region.

Want to participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the City Stadium next Saturday? You still have time to sign up! Registration for a single climber costs $40. It includes a t-shirt & lunch from Mission BBQ. Fill out this form to reserve your spot - https://t.co/fXnamPigPS pic.twitter.com/vBZFBHMagi — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) August 30, 2022

Those who wish to participate can register online, which costs $40. The fee will include a t-shirt for the first 343 registrants and lunch from Mission BBQ.

The event schedule is below:

7 a.m. - Check-in begins (walk-up registration will be available)

8:30 a.m. - The opening ceremony begins

9 a.m. - Stair Climb begins

Proceeds benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, directly benefiting local fire departments.

“The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on September 11, 2001, so that others may live. Each participant will pay tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. That is approximately 7 full rounds through the City Stadium bleachers,” a release said.

