Richmond to hold 11th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year will mark Richmond’s 11th 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
The event will be on Sept. 10 at City Stadium and hosted by Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region.
Those who wish to participate can register online, which costs $40. The fee will include a t-shirt for the first 343 registrants and lunch from Mission BBQ.
The event schedule is below:
- 7 a.m. - Check-in begins (walk-up registration will be available)
- 8:30 a.m. - The opening ceremony begins
- 9 a.m. - Stair Climb begins
Proceeds benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, directly benefiting local fire departments.
“The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on September 11, 2001, so that others may live. Each participant will pay tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. That is approximately 7 full rounds through the City Stadium bleachers,” a release said.
