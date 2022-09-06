Healthcare Pros
Police identify woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was found dead in Richmond’s northside after a shooting Friday night.

Around 11:54 p.m. on Sept. 2, Richmond police responded to the report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Ave. On scene, officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Tameeka Ann Boone, 36, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, police have not found any suspects in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

