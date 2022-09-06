Officials take action after uptick in 2022 summer river deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There has been at least one death on the James River during every major summer holiday this year.

On Memorial Day, two women died in a tubing accident; another woman was killed in a boating accident on the Fourth of July. Most recently, a man drowned over the Labor Day weekend.

The James River Park System said that while there’s no correlation between the river deaths from this summer, the rise in deaths could be because of an uptick in park goers following two years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

“More people are out here; more people are comfortable using the water. They’re using the river, and that’s going to lead to more incidents,” said Josh Stutz, who serves as the Executive Director for the Friends of the James River Park System.

Richmond’s Water Rescue Team from Station 13 said there weren’t as many water rescue calls during the pandemic. However, the number of water rescues they see yearly tends to fluctuate.

“There was a very high rate of both water calls and water rescues 2017, 2018, 2019,″ explained Lieutenant Kevin Knight from Richmond Fire’s Engine 13 Water Rescue.

This summer’s higher rate of deaths has led park officials to take action.

“We have increased signage that links back to a river safety page that has a checklist of things that’s updated pretty regularly. That will include alerts about high water, and any sort of information people need to have,” Stutz stated.

Park officials are making it easier for people to get information about water safety with QR codes included on most of the new signage and making information available in English and Spanish.

As the water rescue teams in the area look to continue training and possibly add new rescue gear to their arsenal, they want parkgoers to keep safety front of mind.

“No matter what the level is - be careful, be aware, and tell your friends, tell your family to take the right precautions,” Knight said.

The James River Outdoor Coalition also recently created these pamphlets for parkgoers, including a map and other safety information about the river.

