News to Know: First day of school; Hit-and-run in Henrico; Few showers

Hanover County schools have a staggered start for the first day of school on Tuesday and...
Hanover County schools have a staggered start for the first day of school on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.(Hanover County School Board)
By David Hylton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Final First Days of School in Central Virginia

Tuesday marks the final first day of school for many students in Central Virginia. Be sure to show off your photos with us and you may see them on air or on NBC12′s social media pages.

Hit-and-run in Henrico

A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond City line.

Henrico Police say the driver took off.

Few Showers, but Most Stay Dry

Parts of Central Virginia will see showers on Tuesday morning, but many areas remain dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

New COVID-19 Vaccinations

The latest Moderna and Pfizer COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week.

Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week.

“These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” the Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said on Monday.

The CDC recommends teens and adults get updated booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna.

The latest booster recommendation is for those who are up to date on their COVID vaccinations.

The CDC also suggests people wait at least two months since their most recent COVID shot.

Drive-by Shooting

Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day.

Police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street just after 8 p.m. Most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.

There’s currently no information about possible suspects.

