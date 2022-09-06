Healthcare Pros
Juvenile killed after running off road, striking tree

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.

On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash.

The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west when it went off the right shoulder, struck and dirt ditch and hit a tree.

The juvenile driver died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release the victim’s identity.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family affected during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

