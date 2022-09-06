Healthcare Pros
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns

Crews are working to correct the pavement marking Tuesday night.
By Macy Moors
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Patterson Avenue and Parham Road in Henrico County is causing frustration and concerns for many drivers.

VDOT misaligned markings, making the turn lanes too narrow, and putting drivers at risk for a head-on collision.

“I don’t know why they did all the changing. To me, it was fine. I’ve been living out here for nine years. I didn’t see a problem,” a resident named Rose said.

Hundreds of neighbors have also been complaining on the Nextdoor phone app. One neighbor posted photos of a car crash Thursday night, saying it’s proof there’s a problem at this intersection.

“If possible, avoid this intersection. It’s bad,” Mark Estes said.

Estes, who commutes through this area daily, says this intersection is notorious for delayed traffic lights and close calls.

“There was construction trucks all over the place, two of them almost broad-sided each other. One’s trying to lift the electrical box, and the other is on top of the pole,” Estes said.

A VDOT spokesperson wouldn’t go on camera, but in a statement acknowledged “incorrect pavement marking work.”

Drivers like Estes will be taking other routes in the meantime.

“I’ll take 64 to Parham Road to go up that way if I can. There’s times I also swing onto Powhite and take Powhite into the downtown area to avoid this area if I can,” Estes said.

The spokesperson also says the outside left turn lane from Patterson Avenue westbound to Parham Road southbound is closed to eliminate any safety concerns for drivers and residents.

The intersection will remain open for drivers during work hours until it’s done.

