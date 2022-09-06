Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia.

The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, VA 23114
  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23116
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, 1500 N 28th St., Richmond, VA 23223
  • Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Rd., Kilmarnock, VA 22482
  • Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, 200 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, VA 23805
  • Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center, 727 N Main St., Emporia, VA 23847

Bon Secours is hiring for the following positions:

  • RNs, including new grads
  • LPNs
  • CNA/Nurse Support
  • Behavioral Health Techs
  • Cardiac Cath Lab RNs and Techs
  • Imaging Professionals
  • Lab Professionals
  • Physician office roles
  • Pharmacy Techs
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • Security Officers
  • Surgical Technologists

“It is crucial to bring on employees at Bon Secours who are not only passionate about health care but who are committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Brenda Woodcock, chief nursing officer for Bon Secours Richmond. “With a variety of opportunities across our market spanning from Southern Virginia through Central Virginia and into the Northern Neck, we’re hopeful that we’ll find great candidates to add to our ministry so we can continue to meet the needs of our communities and further our Mission.”

Candidates should bring resumes and references as the health system offers sign-on incentives and may make on-the-spot offers.

Those interested should register online and can learn more about positions HERE.

