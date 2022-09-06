After tax change, Virginia sees 63% bump in revenue from sports betting

RICHMOND, Va. (VIRGINIA MERCURY) - Virginia’s tax revenues from sports betting jumped 63% between June and July after state lawmakers ended what some described as a loophole that let betting apps deduct free-bet promos from their profits.

According to Virginia Lottery reports, sports betting revenues rose from $1.87 million in June to $3.06 million in July, the first month the new tax policy was in effect.

The stronger tax revenues came despite a summertime dip in wagering on sports, with about $266 million wagered in July compared to $295 million in June.

Full story on VirginiaMercury.com >

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.