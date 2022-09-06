Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico

Officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue on Monday night for a...
Officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue on Monday night for a shooting incident.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County.

Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.

“An abandoned home was also struck by gunfire one time,” police said in a news release. “Officers canvassed the area for additional evidence as well as injured parties, but none were located.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program says these two people are wanted...
2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000
Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. Sunday on Bargrove Road.
4 people displaced after fire in Chesterfield
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Hanover County schools have a staggered start for the first day of school on Tuesday and...
News to Know: First day of school; Hit-and-run in Henrico; Few showers
Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico
First Day of School
First day of school for more students in Central Va.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico
Woman hurt in hit-and-run in Henrico