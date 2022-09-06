Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County.

Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.

“An abandoned home was also struck by gunfire one time,” police said in a news release. “Officers canvassed the area for additional evidence as well as injured parties, but none were located.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

