Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tips for traveling back home on Labor Day

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With a three day weekend, that means more people are going to be on the roads on Monday. Labor Day is also a popular day for folks to fly back home from a weekend getaway.

Drivers should expect a bit of traffic on the highways on Monday coming back from their travels. Interstates 581 and 81 usually tend to get backed up in the early afternoon.

A spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic explained drivers should stay focused on the road while traveling home.

”Food, coffee, drinks, even on board electronics can all be distractions. As a driver, we encourage you to limit all of those,” Morgan Dean said. “Keep those eyes on the road. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds more than doubles your risk of a crash.”

Dean also explained because gas prices have gone down in the last two months, more people went out of town over the weekend and will be headed back on Monday.

With more people on the highways on Monday, it’s important to be extra cautious by driving the speed limit.

Travel experts saw hundreds of delays and cancellations at the airport this weekend, and more are expected on Monday as folks are trying to come home. If you have a flight disruption, experts explained it’s best to try and get ahead of the line.

Roanoke airport is reporting their flights for Monday are nearly 95% booked. The busy travel weekend comes after months of increased leisure travel.

Airlines are jumping back up to pre-pandemic passenger levels, but the number of flights hasn’t increased due to staffing shortages.

ROA’s marketing and communication manager explained if your flight is delayed or cancelled, the best thing to do is act fast.

”Definitely download your carriers app and enable the push notifications so if they need to contact you about a flight disruption, they’ll be able to do that,” Brad Boettcher said. “Call times tend to be pretty long, and ticket counter lines can get long if you have a hiccup in the travel.”

Another tip is to interact with the airlines on social media and let them know of the problem. Experts explained it may be faster to ask for help over Twitter or Facebook to try and get home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store
Three shot in South Richmond on Bainbridge Street
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting
Crews are on the scene of the 7600 block of Riverside Drive working to find a person who fell...
Rescue crews working to find swimmer in James River
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

Latest News

No injuries were reported in the Chesterfield fire.
News to Know: Search for swimmer; Residents displaced after fires; Cloudy Labor Day
No one was injured in the Richmond apartment fire on Sept. 5.
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. Sunday on Bargrove Road.
4 people displaced after fire in Chesterfield
Crews are on the scene of the 7600 block of Riverside Drive working to find a person who fell...
Rescue crews working to find swimmer in James River
fire forces 4 people out of Chesterfield home
Fire forces 4 people out of Chesterfield home