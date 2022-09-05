News to Know: Search for swimmer; Residents displaced after fires; Cloudy Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines on this Labor Day:

Missing Swimmer in the James River

The search will continue Monday for an adult male Richmond Fire said went missing in the James River.

First responders were called to the scene in the 7600 block of Riverside Drive to search for the missing swimmer around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Fires Displace Residents

In Chesterfield, a fire spread from a tree to a home, displacing four residents.

Four people were also displaced in an apartment fire in Richmond.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

A Cloudy Labor Day

Dry weather holds on for most of Labor Day before a few showers and storms arrive on Tuesday.

2 Dead, 5 Injured in Norfolk Shooting

Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk over the weekend.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

10 Dead in Stabbings in Canada

Police say a series of stabbings has left 10 people dead. (CBC, CTV, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, google.com/maps, Twitter/@evanjbray @JustinTrudeau via CNN)

A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Labor Day Closings

Don’t forget that with Monday being a holiday, government offices are closed! There is also no mail delivery.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.