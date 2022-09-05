New COVID boosters available locally this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week.

“These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said.

The CDC recommends teens and adults get updated booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna.

Pfizer for those twelve and up. Moderna for those 18 and older.

The latest booster recommendation is for those who are up to date on their COVID vaccinations.

The CDC also suggests people wait at least two months since their most recent COVID shot.

“The goal with these is to give additional protection, specifically against the Omicron subvariant b.4 and b.5. That’s what’s new in these vaccines. They’re going to give you additional and better protection against the common circulating strains of COVID right now in the community,” Jaberi said.

She says the goal is to be proactive instead of reactive with cooler temperatures ahead.

“We’ve seen covid cases rise in 2020 and 2021 when we get into the fall and winter seasons, like the flu season, so while it’s hard to say with 100 percent certainty, it seems very likely. We know as temperatures drop more people do activities indoors, so greater risk of exposure,” Jaberi said.

As many will roll up their sleeves yet again, a big question is if boosters are the new normal.

“We will have to wait and see exactly what happens. We’ve seen this Omicron variant having many other sub-variants,” Jaberi said.

Booster shots will be available at local pharmacies, community clinics and healthcare providers. Click here for more information.

