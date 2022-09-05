Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Most areas stay dry today with a rain chance tomorrow

Temperatures trending a little cooler this week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather holds on for most of Labor Day before a few showers and storms arrive on Tuesday.

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible late in the day, with the highest rain chance west of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20% overnight)

Tuesday: Cloudy and Humid with scattered showers. A storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain amounts expected to be 1/4″ or less BUT some isolated storms could produce 1″ of rain.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight morning shower chance. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Early AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible late. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

