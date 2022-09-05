Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents — some marked as “TOP SECRET//SCI” with bright yellow borders, and one marked as “SECRET//SCI” with a rust-colored border — along with whited-out pages, splayed out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago. Beside them sits a cardboard box filled with gold-framed pictures, including a Time magazine cover.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The judge had previously signaled her inclination to approve a special master, asking a department lawyer during arguments this month, “What is the harm?”

The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is unlikely to affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Three shot in South Richmond on Bainbridge Street
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

Latest News

Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states