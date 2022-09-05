Fire forces 4 people out of Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were displaced after a fire late Sunday in Chesterfield.

Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. on Bargrove Road for a tree on fire in the backyard. When firefighters arrived, they noticed that the fire had spread to the home.

The fire was marked under control at 12:47 a.m. Monday.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.