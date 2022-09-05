Fire forces 4 people out of Chesterfield home
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were displaced after a fire late Sunday in Chesterfield.
Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. on Bargrove Road for a tree on fire in the backyard. When firefighters arrived, they noticed that the fire had spread to the home.
The fire was marked under control at 12:47 a.m. Monday.
There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.
