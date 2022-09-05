‘Days of Our Lives’ moving to Peacock on Sept. 12

(WWBT) - Starting Sept. 12, NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock.

New episodes will be available at 6 a.m. Eastern Time each weekday.

The past 100 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will also be available on the streaming platform.

Peacock will be the one place where fans of the long-running soap operate can access new daily episodes, past episodes and “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

More Information About Peacock

To sign up for Peacock, visit www.peacocktv.com.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Peacock will have a special offer through the month of September: New Peacock Premium customers will be able to sign up for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 for one year. That’s compared with the regular Peacock Premium pricing of $4.99/month (with ads) or $9.99/month (no ads).

Most Xfinity, Cox and Spectrum Cable subscriptions include a complimentary Peacock Premium Account

‘Days of Our Lives’ on Social Media

For additional information on this transition, you can call 1-855-597-1827 (toll free).

‘NBC News Daily’ to Begin Airing

In place of “Days of Our Lives”, NBC will air “NBC News Daily,” “a first-of-its-kind, mid-day news program providing viewers with live breaking news and up-to-the-minute national and international news.”

The show will include reports from Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

“NBC News Daily” will be live in most markets, NBC officials said in the announcement.

