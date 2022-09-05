Healthcare Pros
Rescue crews working to find swimmer in James River

Crews are on the scene of the 7600 block of Riverside Drive working to find a person who fell...
Crews are on the scene of the 7600 block of Riverside Drive working to find a person who fell into the water.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

Crews are on the scene of the 7600 block of Riverside Drive searching for an adult male who went missing in the river.

Richmond Fire says the search started at 7:00 pm. They say a group of swimmers were in the water, when their friend tried to walk across the river and fell in.

Officials say they are suspending the search for the night due to another water rescue call on Reedy Creek.

