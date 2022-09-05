Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia.

Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route.

Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd lined Magnolia Avenue.

The parade included the Virginia Military Institute Pipes and Drums, and the marching bands from Parry McCluer High School and Southern Virginia University.

And then there were the politicians who consider the parade an essential stop on the campaign trail.

With no statewide races in November, that meant 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline and his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis.

During the speeches that followed at Glen Maury Park, the candidates sparred over labor unions and Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law.

“You can decide for yourself whether you want to be represented by a union or not,” Cline told the audience. “That’s what’s important for working families. That’s what’s important for Virginia’s economy.”

“Labor unions helped create the American middle class and made it possible for tens of millions of Americans to earn a decent living, provide for their families and live with dignity,” Lewis said during her remarks.

The candidates have been campaigning for months, but with 64 days until the election on November 8, it will soon become a sprint to the finish.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program says these two people are wanted...
2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000
Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. Sunday on Bargrove Road.
4 people displaced after fire in Chesterfield
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue on Monday night for a...
Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico
Hanover County schools have a staggered start for the first day of school on Tuesday and...
News to Know: First day of school; Hit-and-run in Henrico; Few showers
Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico
First Day of School
First day of school for more students in Central Va.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico
Woman hurt in hit-and-run in Henrico