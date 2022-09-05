2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking the public’s help to find two people wanted for credit card theft and fraud.

Crime Solvers says on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney when a man stole her wallet from her purse.

“On the same day, the victim’s credit cards were used a total of eight times in three separate jurisdictions by two different suspects who obtained over $5,800 in gift cards and other items,” Crime Solvers said in a news release.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

