Sunday Forecast: Another dry, hot day

Hope for much-needed rain comes Tuesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and dry for the holiday weekend with rain chances increasing by Tuesday.

Sunday: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny. Increasing high clouds to partly sunny this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible late in the day, with the highest rain chance west of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20% overnight)

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. A storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain amounts expected to be 1/4 to 1/2″ BUT some isolated storms could produce 1″ of rain.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight morning shower chance. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible late. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

