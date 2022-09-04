Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

Police tell us a call came in around 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street. Once on scene officers say they found three victims who were all shot.

Investigators tell us this all started as a possible altercation at Carter Jones Park before spilling onto Bainbridge Street. The victims were taken to the hospital, and at last check they are all expected to survive.

Right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

