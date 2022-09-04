Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after several weapons were stolen from Pats Sporting Goods store.

Police responded to a breaking and entering call at the store on Route 1 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said several black powder rifles, crossbows and ammunition were taken from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

