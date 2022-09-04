Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting

Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police said two victims died at a hospital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside
After completing the investigation, Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles E. Stevens...
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged in alleged assault
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store

Latest News

Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
NASA astronaut with humble beginning as migrant farmworker has school named after him
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family requests birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after party no shows