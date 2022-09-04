Healthcare Pros
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk shooting

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the...
Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital. Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders in a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

