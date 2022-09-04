Healthcare Pros
Local tennis organization reacts to end of Serena Williams’ career

By Emily Yinger
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Serena Williams’ legendary tennis career has likely come to an end after she lost her final match at the 2022 US Open on Friday. Her legacy will continue to live on with many calling her the greatest female tennis player of all time.

She dominated the sport winning 39 grand slam titles, 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. The Richmond Tennis Association said her perseverance through her 27-year professional career has become an inspiration to young players.

Shima and Joe Grover have been playing tennis for years and are affiliated with the Richmond Tennis Association. When they work with young tennis players the Grover’s encourage their players to be like Serena.

“She is often referred to as GOAT, greatest of all times, I know some people wonder why is she called GOAT and she certainly deserved that title,” said Shima Grover.

According to the Grover’s, it’s not just Serena’s impeccable record on the courts that sets her apart. It’s also the diversity and grit she brought to the sport that’s leaving a lasting legacy.

“Serena has certainly inspired many other players of color to enter and enjoy tennis for many years and some of them are lucky enough to become professional tennis players,” Shima stated.

Through their own tennis journey, they’re holding onto a special memory of Serena. There was a time the couple got to meet her at a Federation Cup Championship when the US was playing Belgium.

“We met her there and she was kind enough to pose with a flat Stanley for a member of our board of directors. We took her picture holding flat stanley. She was very kind,” explained Joe.

As Serena ends her career, it’s only the beginning of her legacy for generations to come. That’s exactly what the Grover’s want players to take away from her long, successful career.

”We just want Serena’s example to teach young people that if you dream and work hard towards your dream that anything is possible,” Shima said.

