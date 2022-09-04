Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:

The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.

WDBJ7 will bring you any updates as they develop regarding the search.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store
Three shot in South Richmond on Bainbridge Street
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting

Latest News

An exciting announcement that will change the way all of us watch HBCU Football in the Greater...
‘It means a great deal’: HBCU football programs react to CW Richmond partnership to broadcast games
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong primed to break more school records
Five games will include Virginia teams, including the Virginia Union-Virginia State matchup in...
CW Richmond to air HBCU football games
Richmond Flying Squirrels (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2023 game schedule