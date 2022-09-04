Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:

The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.

WDBJ7 will bring you any updates as they develop regarding the search.

