Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman was found dead in Richmond’s northside after a shooting occurred in the area.

Around 11:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Richmond police responded to the report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Ave. On scene, officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Currently, police have not found any suspects in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
After completing the investigation, Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles E. Stevens...
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged in alleged assault
The bridge was deemed structurally unsafe, according to the city's Parks and Recreation.
City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Affidavit: Naval officer charged with killing girlfriend after she refused an abortion
A disabled tractor trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on...
Overheight truck leads to shutdown of southbound I-95

Latest News

School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through hazing education training
School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through hazing education training
Practice started again on Friday for the Mustangs.
School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through anti-hazing education training
An attempt by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a grand jury investigating the...
Court okays grand jury probe in school sex assaults
After completing the investigation, Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles E. Stevens...
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged in alleged assault