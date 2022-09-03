Woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman was found dead in Richmond’s northside after a shooting occurred in the area.

Around 11:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Richmond police responded to the report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Ave. On scene, officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Currently, police have not found any suspects in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

