School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through anti-hazing education training

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in days, players with the Mechanicsville High School football were finally able to practice again, but not before a meeting with school officials, who told families that players must go through an anti-hazing education course.

After two students were charged with simple assault at Mechanicsville High School, football practice was finally back on for the Mustangs Friday night.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, we are resuming football activities effective immediately,” Principal Charles Stevens said to families in a voicemail.

In that message, Stevens called for a team meeting ahead of Friday night’s practice between coaches, players and parents.

Non-family members could not go inside the school’s auditorium, but a meeting recording was provided to NBC12.

In the meeting, Stevens told students that they could easily report any hazing or trouble on the school’s website.

He also said the meeting was about moving forward and building a stronger, positive culture in the program.

It was then discussed by the school’s athletic director, Tripp Metzger, that the players would begin a two-week anti-hazing education course to help educate players on team norms and build a stronger team culture.

Two college-level coaches will also be coming in next week to discuss team building and team culture.

Another coach was hired as an extra resource for coach Shane Reynolds.

Metzger told families they would continue to evaluate players’ physical progress, hoping to have a season opener next Thursday and Friday.

Reynolds then outlined the plan for the next five days to prepare players for next week’s game, which began with hazing training.

Friday evening, players went to the commons to go through the training, then went to the locker rooms for a presentation, and then outside for a light workout. This training will continue on Saturday as players head in for an additional day of practice.

