Saturday Forecast: Hot and Dry through the holiday weekend

Showers likely Monday night into Tuesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and dry for the holiday weekend with rain chances increasing early next week.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms by evening, with the highest rain chance west of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30% in the evening/night)

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. A storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 60%) Most areas get 1/4″ Rain or less.

Wednesday: Clouds and a slight early rain chance early give way to clearing in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible late. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

