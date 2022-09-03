Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Street Art Festival celebrates 10th anniversary by painting over first murals

The festival is Sept. 16-18 with a live mural painting over the primed, older art instillations.
The festival is Sept. 16-18 with a live mural painting over the primed, older art instillations.(RVA Street Art Festival)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RVA Street Art Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary by repainting the murals at the Power Plant Building, which began in 2012.

The paintings along the Haxall Canal are known as Richmond’s most significant outdoor gallery and one of the city’s most visited and photographed places.

“I remain amazed at the impact this site has had on the city in the last ten years,” said festival co-founder Jon Baliles. “It’s hard to find a video about Richmond on social media today without seeing a shot of this building. It has become a must-visit spot.”

Now, a line-up of local artists will refresh the building with new murals to create new memories and celebrate the growth of street art in the River City over the past decade.

“I can’t believe the longevity of these murals have had and how this site became so iconic, but I am so excited about what the next generation of local artists will create in a few weeks,” noted festival co-founder Ed Trask.

The existing murals are ready for viewing one last time before the building is primed and repainted on Sept. 12 (weather permitting).

“This refresh with artists that are from Richmond or got their creative start in Richmond is testimony to how far the street art scene has come in the last ten years. It’s been incredible,” Hamilton Glass, Board member and founder of Mending Walls, said.

The festival will be on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. There will be local food trucks and beer, along with the live mural painting.

Proceeds from the event will directly support Richmond Public Schools’ Arts Programs.

