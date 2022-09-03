Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
- Up to 5 boxes of paper documents to be shredded
- Electronics like computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.) Some fees will apply depending on what is being disposed of.
- VCRs, camcorders, stereos, all phones, televisions, computer monitors and printers.
- Household hazardous waste items like bug sprays, herbicides
- Oil-based paint.
