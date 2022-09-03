Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:

Up to 5 boxes of paper documents to be shredded

Electronics like computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.) Some fees will apply depending on what is being disposed of.

VCRs, camcorders, stereos, all phones, televisions, computer monitors and printers.

Household hazardous waste items like bug sprays, herbicides

Oil-based paint.

