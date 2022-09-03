Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10

(KSNB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:

  • Up to 5 boxes of paper documents to be shredded
  • Electronics like computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.) Some fees will apply depending on what is being disposed of.
  • VCRs, camcorders, stereos, all phones, televisions, computer monitors and printers.
  • Household hazardous waste items like bug sprays, herbicides
  • Oil-based paint.

For more details, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After completing the investigation, Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles E. Stevens...
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged in alleged assault
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The bridge was deemed structurally unsafe, according to the city's Parks and Recreation.
City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Affidavit: Naval officer charged with killing girlfriend after she refused an abortion
A disabled tractor trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on...
Overheight truck leads to shutdown of southbound I-95

Latest News

The festival is Sept. 16-18 with a live mural painting over the primed, older art instillations.
RVA Street Art Festival celebrates 10th anniversary by painting over first murals
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside