Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.

The deceased’s identity is being withheld until police notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

