Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the...
The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the historic Kanawha Canal, drifting through the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.(Venture Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!)

The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.

There will be 20-minute guided tours that leave every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Boats depart from the Canal Walk’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street.

Admission is $6. Children 4 and under get in for free. For more information click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After completing the investigation, Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles E. Stevens...
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged in alleged assault
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The bridge was deemed structurally unsafe, according to the city's Parks and Recreation.
City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Affidavit: Naval officer charged with killing girlfriend after she refused an abortion
A disabled tractor trailer closed all the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road on...
Overheight truck leads to shutdown of southbound I-95

Latest News

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside
School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through hazing education training
School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through hazing education training
Practice started again on Friday for the Mustangs.
School officials: Mechanicsville HS football players must go through anti-hazing education training