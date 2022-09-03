Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!)

The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.

There will be 20-minute guided tours that leave every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Boats depart from the Canal Walk’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street.

Admission is $6. Children 4 and under get in for free. For more information click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.