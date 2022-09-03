Court okays grand jury probe in school sex assaults

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An attempt by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a grand jury investigating the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults has been rejected by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

On Friday, the high court upheld a ruling by a circuit court judge who denied the board’s request for an injunction.

The board argued that a special grand jury empaneled by Attorney General Jason Miyares is politically motivated and violates a state constitutional provision giving school boards authority over educational affairs.

Miyares maintains that the grand jury is needed to uncover why a boy accused of sexually assaulting a girl in one high school was allowed to transfer to another school, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a second girl.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)