Court okays grand jury probe in school sex assaults

An attempt by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a grand jury investigating the...
An attempt by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a grand jury investigating the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults has been rejected by the Supreme Court of Virginia.(Arizona's Family)
By DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An attempt by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a grand jury investigating the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults has been rejected by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

On Friday, the high court upheld a ruling by a circuit court judge who denied the board’s request for an injunction.

The board argued that a special grand jury empaneled by Attorney General Jason Miyares is politically motivated and violates a state constitutional provision giving school boards authority over educational affairs.

Miyares maintains that the grand jury is needed to uncover why a boy accused of sexually assaulting a girl in one high school was allowed to transfer to another school, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a second girl.

