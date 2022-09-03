Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests

Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.(Darren415 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Student loan service companies are being overwhelmed with refund requests after President Joe Biden’s forgiveness program.

Despite the pandemic pause, many borrowers continued to make student loan payments and are wondering if they can get that money back.

The answer for many is “yes.”

While most of the 42 million people covered by the pause did not make payments, about 9 million kept paying.

It’s not clear how much of the U.S. Department of Education’s $1.6 trillion portfolio of loans would be affected. But many borrowers should be able to get refunds of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt.

And for Pell grant recipients, the total climbs to 20,000 if they make less than $125,000 a year. The income limit for a married couple is even higher, at a combined total of $250,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After completing the investigation, Mechanicsville High School’s principal Charles E. Stevens...
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged in alleged assault
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The bridge was deemed structurally unsafe, according to the city's Parks and Recreation.
City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle

Latest News

FILE - While Trump notched a long list of wins in GOP primaries this summer, many of the...
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers...
Artemis launch scrubbed for 2nd time
The Garden Glow at Maymont will showcase the historic architecture and gardens around the...
5th annual Garden Glow illuminates Maymont grounds in vibrant colors