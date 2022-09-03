5th annual Garden Glow illuminates Maymont grounds in vibrant colors

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for Maymont’s 5th annual most beloved fall illumination spectacular!

Garden Glow lights up and transforms the park’s historic architecture and gardens in vibrant colors illuminating the Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden.

On the Carriage House Lawn, there is expanded seating throughout the Glow Village, food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar and Glow Shop.

This year’s installations will feature work by local artists Jeff Dobrow and Alfonso Pérez Acosta and an interactive Big Bright Mega Light, built by Aukward Design, with over 2,000 glowing pegs.

Garden Glow is from Oct. 13 through Nov. 6, starting at sunset. Click/tap here for tickets.

