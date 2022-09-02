Youngkin’s office says no plans for abortion bill at special session next week

Abortion rights supporters are on high alert, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it’s not planning to introduce any abortion-related legislation when the General Assembly returns to Richmond next week.

The special session set for Wednesday is technically a continuation of the same session that ended June 30. The main item of business is expected to be the selection of a new judge for the State Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities, banking, insurance and telecommunications.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this summer, Youngkin said he was convening a panel of Republican legislators to draft an abortion bill to be taken up “when the General Assembly returns in January.”

